Target’s CEO has defended the company’s controversial ‘tuck friendly’ female swimwear line, insisting the woke product rollout will be a success.

The retail giant sparked backlash after releasing a new line of clothing to celebrate Pride month in June, which include a label which advertises the ‘tuck-friendly construction’ and ‘extra crotch’ coverage. The design is made to help conceal a person’s private parts.

Despite facing sharp criticism for the release, CEO Brian Cornell told Fortune’s Leadership Next podcast he approved of the campaign.

‘When we think about purpose at Target, it’s really about helping all the families, and that ‘all’ word is really important,’ he said.

‘Most of America shops at Target, so we want to do the right thing to support families across the country.’

