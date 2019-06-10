CBS LOS ANGELES:

A large puddle of tar encroached on the sidewalk and natural gas appeared to rise from the street of the Miracle Mile in Los Angeles Friday.

CBSLA’s Brittany Hopper was standing near the puddle located across the street from The La Brea Tar Pits and Museum, a national natural landmark where tar has been seeping up from the ground for tens of thousands of years.

When CBSLA reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department, they said they were unaware of the situation.

The Page Museum, who reportedly runs the tar pits, has not been in contact regarding the situation.

As of Saturday morning, it was unclear if and when crews would begin to stop the tar from seeping out further.

And on Saturday, more seepage. Enough to draw the interests of tourists and residents alike.