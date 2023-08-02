Tanya Chutkan, judge in Trump’s latest criminal case, is ‘toughest punisher’ of Jan. 6 rioters, once repped Theranos

The judge who will oversee former President Donald Trump’s latest criminal case is known for harshly sentencing Jan. 6 rioters and formerly represented the fraudulent blood-testing company Theranos while working at a law firm associated with first son Hunter Biden.

DC federal Judge Tanya Chutkan, who was randomly selected to oversee Trump’s criminal case in the nation’s capital, was declared last year by the Associated Press as the “toughest punisher” of rioters charged with offenses related to the 2021 riot.

“Chutkan has handed out tougher sentences than the [Justice Department] was seeking in seven cases, matched its requests in four others and sent all 11 riot defendants who have come before her behind bars,” the AP wrote in a profile article last year.

“In the four cases in which prosecutors did not seek jail time, Chutkan gave terms ranging from 14 days to 45 days.”

Her record could spell trouble for Trump, 77, as she oversees special counsel Jack Smith’s prosecution.

Chutkan jailed — despite prosecutors not asking for it — “an Ohio couple [who] climbed through a broken window of the U.S. Capitol and livestreamed a video of themselves inside[, a] Texas mortgage broker posed for a selfie in front of rioters breaching the building [and an] Indiana hair salon owner celebrated on Facebook a day after she joined the pro-Donald Trump mob,” the AP wrote.

