RT.COM

India has kicked off its annual Army Day celebrations with an elaborate military parade in Delhi. This year’s commemorations will feature the first woman officer leading an all-men unit. Celebrations will be held across the country, but the main event is already underway at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantonment. The full might of the Indian Army has been put on display, including mechanized units, tanks, and various infantry units.

READ MORE AT RT.COM