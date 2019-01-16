PJ MEDIA:

Bob Bland and Tamika Mallory, co-presidents of the Women’s March, were on The View Monday morning to talk about their upcoming March on Washington and the controversies swirling around some of their members.

Women's March leader Tamika Mallory on The View today refused to condemn Louis Farrakhan's past remarks about Jewish people



Watch as she is pressed repeatedly on the issue by @MeghanMcCain pic.twitter.com/ikZFoFyLFz — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 14, 2019

The panel’s lone Republican, Meghan McCain, pressed Mallory to explain her association with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, whom the the Anti-Defamation League calls “the lead­ing anti-Semite in Amer­ica.”

She cited several of his anti-Semitic statements to make her point.

“We did not make those remarks,” Mallory said in response. “What I will say to you is I don’t agree with many of Minister Farrakhan’s statements.”

When asked if she would condemn Farrakhan’s anti-Semitic statements, she dodged. “I don’t agree with these statements,” she repeated.

“You won’t condemn it!” McCain exclaimed.

“No, no, no — to be very clear, it’s not my language,” Mallory insisted. “It’s not the way that I speak. It is not how I organize, and I think it is very clear over the past 20 years of my own personal activism, my own personal track record, who I am, and that I should never be judged through the lens of a man,” she added defiantly as the audience applauded in approval.