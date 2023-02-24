A settlement was reached last month over the 2018 Citation CJ2 plane crash in Memphis, Indiana that killed three people, including Wayne Estopinal, founder of the Louisville City FC professional soccer club. The estates of the victims claimed in a federal lawsuit that a winglet system manufactured by Tamarack Aerospace Group was to blame.

On Nov. 30, 2018, Estopinal, his architecture firm’s VP Sandra Holland Johnson and pilot Andrew Davis departed from Clark Regional Airport (JVY) to Chicago Midway Airport (MDW) in a Cessna 525A (N525EG) operating as a Part 91 business flight. It had been fitted with winglet modifications by Tamarack Aerospace Group.

The flight departed in the mid-morning on an IFR flight plan. According to CVR recordings, shortly after takeoff, the pilot shouted a mayday warning about an emergency descent and an inability to gain control of the aircraft. The accident site was in a wooded area 8.5 miles northwest of JVY.

The Tamarack modification on the CJ2 consisted of aluminum wing extension, composite winglets and a proprietary load alleviation system known as an Active Technology Load Alleviation System (ATLAS). The system includes an ATLAS Control Unit (ACU) mounted near the center of the plane and provides signals to deploy the Tamarack Active Camber Surfaces (TACS) at the wingtip with extensions or retractions of linear actuators in the TACS Control Units (TCUs).

