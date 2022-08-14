Salman Rushdie has reportedly been taken off a ventilator and is once again able to talk with others after being brutally attacked during an event in New York.

Salman Rushdie is once again able to speak with others after being seriously injured during a brutal stabbing at an event in New York on Friday, during which the Indian-born British-American author was scheduled to speak.

While the motive for the assault has not been confirmed, the 75-year-old was placed under a fatwa by Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, over his novel The Satanic Verses, with the country’s Islamist authorities offering nearly three million dollars to anyone who managed to murder the author.

Rushdie was subsequently forced into hiding after Khomeini ordered “Muslims of the world rapidly to execute the author and the publishers of the book”.

Iran’s current leadership were thought to have been trying to put some distance between themselves and the religious assassination order in recent years — although Khomeini’s successor, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, refused to revoke the fatwa.

READ MORE