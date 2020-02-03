The Sun:

A BRAZILLIAN man has taken self-expression to ink-redible new lengths, using tattoos and piercings to transform himself into a ‘human Satan’.

Michel Faro do Prado, 44, from São Paulo, in Brazil has undergone numerous body modifications, dozens of tattoos and piercings, and even customised his teeth to complete his devil-like image.

The tattoo artist of 25-years focuses on blackwork and brutal tattoos – where you ink a large part of your body.

He also enlisted a dentist to shape his teeth into canine-inspired arches, which he now plans to coat entirely in metal.

Michel claims to have a high pain tolerance and isn’t put-off by the thought of enduring even more pain to achieve his dream devil body.