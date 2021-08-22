NY Post

Taliban militants outside the airport in Kabul Sunday fired into the air and beat back crowds desperate to flee Afghanistan — one day after seven people were crushed to death near the airfield in the fractured nation. The militants used batons to beat back the surging Afghan crowds and force them into queues amid growing panic at the airport — where a tense understanding between US and Taliban forces appears to be holding for now. The scene unfolded amid chaos outside the Afghan airport, where thousands are seeking to flee the country after a swift Taliban takeover following a US troop withdrawal. Some 5,800 US forces have been brought in to secure the airport while the extreme Islamic militants remain outside controlling crowds of panicked Afghans trying to leave. “We are seeking complete clarity on foreign forces’ exit plan,” one Taliban official told Reuters. “Managing chaos outside Kabul airport is a complex task.”

