Imagine, in the waning days of World War II, any American publication — let alone the New York Times — publishing an opinion piece by one of Hitler’s deputies, running this identifier (with an honorific, always an honorific): “Mr. Himmler devised the very first concentration camp for Nazi Germany.” Sounds like something out of The Onion, right? But this, in effect, is what the Times did on Thursday, publishing an op-ed by Sirajuddin Haqqani, describing him as “the deputy leader of the Taliban,” rather than what he is: an unrepentant terrorist. In a column politely titled “What We, the Taliban, Want,” Haqqani claims that the Taliban, which provided safe haven for Osama bin Laden to plot 9/11, “did not choose our war with the foreign coalition led by the United States.”

