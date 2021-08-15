Epoch Times

The Taliban has entered the presidential palace in the capital city Kabul and is now in control of the entire country, according to a highly placed source. The group is soon expected to declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. An anonymous source in a position to know confirmed the high-ranking source’s report of the seizure of the presidential palace, which The Times of India has also reported. President Ashraf Ghani left Kabul after stepping down from power on Sunday. Rumors of his resignation had been circulating since Friday, while fears of the Taliban attacking the capital were also high that night. However, in a video message released on Saturday afternoon, Ghani didn’t announce his resignation but said negotiations were ongoing. The anonymous source told The Epoch Times that Ghani’s announcement meant he will not step down until the whole country surrenders or falls to the Taliban. “All soldiers said their commanders, after receiving messages to surrender from Kabul decided to surrender,” said the anonymous source. It wasn’t however clear under what circumstances these orders were given, and this hasn’t been confirmed with additional sources.

