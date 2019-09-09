NEW YORK POST:

The Taliban on Sunday said that President Trump’s decision to call off a secret meeting that he had scheduled with the terror group’s leaders at Camp David “will lead to more losses to the US.”

“Now that US President Trump has announced the suspension of negotiations with the Islamic Emirate, this would not harm anyone else but the Americans themselves,” the Taliban said in a statement. “This will further harm their credibility and will show their anti-peace stance in more clear way.”

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the US “anti-peace stance will be exposed to the world” and that “losses to lives and assets will increase” now that the talks with the terror leaders are off.

“This will lead to more losses to the US,” Mujahid said.

The failed talks — which were planned to take place at Camp David on Sunday — were first announced by Trump in a tweet Saturday night and were then confirmed by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as being officially off.