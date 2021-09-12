NEW YORK POST:

A group of Taliban fighters beheaded an Afghan soldier in a grisly video which also showed them celebrating while yelling “God is Great” and praising the Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.

The 36-second video, obtained by the Washington Examiner, was originally posted to a private Taliban chat room about a week ago.

The footage shows six Taliban fighters surrounding the man who was laying on his back, with his head resting on his chest.

“Shoot him! He has to look shot!” The group leader said toward the end of the video, indicating his intent to hide the death by decapitation.

More at the NY Post