The notion of popping a pill for easier, longer sleep certainly sounds convenient, but researchers from the University of California-San Francisco may make many think twice about reaching for some Ambien. Their study finds that various sleeping medications, including Benzos, Ambien, and antidepressants, can increase the risk of developing dementia — particularly among White people.

However, the research team adds that both the type and quantity of medication may play roles in explaining the higher risk. Notably, this work follows earlier research that had found African Americans actually have a higher likelihood than Caucasians of developing Alzheimer’s, the most common type of dementia. That project also concluded African Americans have different risk factors and disease manifestations of dementia.

For this most recent study, study authors analyzed roughly 3,000 older adults without dementia, who lived outside of nursing homes. All of those individuals were part of the Health, Aging and Body Composition study, with researchers following them for an average of nine years. Participants’ average was 74 years-old, and 42 percent were Black, while 58 percent were Caucasian.

