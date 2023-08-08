‘Taking Away My First Amendment Rights’: Trump Lashes Out At DOJ’s Gag Order Request As His Lawyers File Opposition

Former President Donald Trump lashed out against the Biden administration and federal prosecutors early Tuesday—accusing them of trying to limit his free speech rights—as his attorneys opposed the DOJ’s protective order, which seeks to limit what the former president can publicly say about the election interference case.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump attacked President Joe Biden and accused him of pushing special counsel Jack Smith—calling him a “Thug Prosecutor” and “Deranged”—to seek the protective order.

Trump claimed the order intends to take away his “SPEECH” rights and added that he will be the “only ‘Politician’ in American history not allowed to SPEAK”

In a D.C. federal court filing on Monday evening, Trump’s lawyers opposed the DOJ’s gag order request, saying they were “contrary to established law and President Trump’s First Amendment rights.”

Trump’s attorneys instead sought to limit the protective order that would “shield only genuinely sensitive materials from public view.”

The filing also reiterated Trump’s argument about political harm, saying it targets the Biden administration’s “primary political opponent, during an election season in which the administration, prominent party members, and media allies have campaigned on the indictment.”

READ MORE