Despite being a self-described socialist and a scourge of the elite classes, Bernie Sanders is in fact a millionaire with a property portfolio that includes three homes, which are pictured in exclusive DailyMail.com photos. The 78-year-old Vermont senator’s property portfolio was mocked by presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg during Wednesday night’s debate, as he remarked: ‘The best known socialist in the country happens to be a millionaire with three houses. What did I miss?’ ‘You missed that I work in Washington, house one,’ responded Sanders. ‘I live in Burlington, house two. And like thousands of other Vermonters, I do have a summer camp. Forgive me for that. Where is your home, which tax haven do you live in?’ Sanders, who has taken the lead in the recent national polls in the race, has had to defend his health, his ability to beat President Trump in November and now his estimated net worth of $2.5 million.

