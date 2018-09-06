NEWSMAX:

The attorneys general in both New York and New Jersey are investigating the handling of sex abuse cases in Catholic dioceses in the wake of a bombshell Pennsylvania report that uncovered rampant abuse of over 1,000 children in the last 70 years, NBC News reported Thursday.

According to the news outlet, the New York attorney general, Barbara Underwood, issued subpoenas against eight Roman Catholic dioceses as New Jersey AG Gurbir Grewal announced a new task force to investigate sexual abuse of minors by the clergy.

Both offices cited the report by a Pennsylvania grand jury that concluded approximately 300 priests in the state had sexually abused more than 1,000 children stretching back 70 years. The report also found that church leadership in the state worked to cover up the horrific abuse.

“The Pennsylvania grand jury report shined a light on incredibly disturbing and depraved acts by Catholic clergy, assisted by a culture of secrecy and cover ups in the dioceses. Victims in New York deserve to be heard as well — and we are going to do everything in our power to bring them the justice they deserve,” Underwood said in a statement, NBC News reported.

Underwood and Grewal announced separately on Thursday that they had established a clergy abuse hotline, so that victims can share their experiences with investigators, the news outlet reported.

“I was deeply troubled to read the allegations contained in last month’s Pennsylvania grand jury report,” Grewal said in a statement. “The report revealed that sexual assaults on children — and efforts to cover up such assaults — were far more widespread in Pennsylvania than we ever thought possible. We owe it to the people of New Jersey to find out whether the same thing happened here. If it did, we will take action against those responsible.”