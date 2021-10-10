NEW YORK POST:

​Taiwan’s president said the island country will continue to build up its defenses and resist “the path China has laid out for us” in comments made a day after China’s Xi Jinping vowed a “peaceful reunification.”

“We will do our utmost to prevent the status quo from being unilaterally altered,” President Tsai Ing-wen said Sunday at the island’s National Day celebrations.

“We will continue to bolster our national defense and demonstrate our determination to defend ourselves in order to ensure that nobody can force Taiwan to take the path China has laid out for us,” she said in a rebuke to China’s leader.

Tsai also pointed out the differences in Taiwan’s democratic self-rule and China’s Communist Party-run state.

“The path that China has laid out offers neither a free and democratic way of life for Taiwan, nor sovereignty for our 23 million people,” she said.​

