Jerusalem Post

The deputy head of Taiwan defense ministry’s research and development unit was found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room, according to the official Central News Agency. Ou Yang Li-hsing, 57, who was the deputy head of the military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), was found dead in a hotel room in southern Taiwan on Saturday morning, CNA reported, adding that authorities were looking into the cause and circumstances of his death. Authorities are currently saying that Ou Yang likely died of a heart attack and that the hotel room showed no sign of any ‘intrusion.’ His family said he had a history of heart disease and had a cardiac stent, according to police reports. Ou Yang was on a business trip to the southern county of Pingtung, CNA said, adding that he had assumed the post early this year to supervise various missile production projects. His death comes amid unprecedented war games by China near Taiwan in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island. The live-fire drills are expected to continue until noon on Sunday. The military-owned body is working to more than double its annual missile production capacity to close to 500 this year, as the island boosts its combat power amid what it sees as China’s growing military threat.

