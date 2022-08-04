Suspected Chinese drones flew over Taiwan and hackers attacked its defense ministry website, authorities in Taipei said on Thursday, a day after a diplomatic visit from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi outraged the Communist nation.

China was to begin a series of military exercises around Taiwan on Thursday in response to Pelosi’s visit, some of which were to take place within the island’s 12-nautical-mile sea and air territory, according to the defense ministry in Taipei.

That has never happened before and a senior ministry official described the potential move as ‘amounting to a sea and air blockade of Taiwan’.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, said on Thursday its differences with the self-ruled island were an internal affair.

‘Our punishment of pro-Taiwan independence diehards, external forces is reasonable, lawful,’ China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said.

China’s Xinhua news agency has said the exercises, involving live fire drills, will take place in six areas which ring Taiwan and will begin at midnight.

