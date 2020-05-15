abc15.com

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., TSMC, is expected to announce plans for a chip facility in Arizona, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The report indicates that the plant is likely to cost billions of dollars and could be producing chips by the end of 2023. Governor Ducey confirmed the report in a news release Thursday evening. TSMC is the world’s largest contract manufacturer of silicon chips, the report states, with large clients, including Apple. “We’re incredibly proud that one of the world’s leading technology companies has chosen Arizona for this high-tech project, one with national and global significance,” said Governor Ducey. “TSMC could have picked any place in the world to build this advanced manufacturing factory. They chose Arizona for our unbeatable business climate, already thriving tech sector and ready access to an international supply chain.” Ducey says the facility will create over 1,600 high-tech jobs and thousands more within the state for suppliers and semiconductor industry.

