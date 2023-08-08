Tainted Medication Fears Spur US Defense Department to Seek Outside Testing

Savage Premium Subscription

The US Department of Defense entered an agreement with Valisure, an independent lab that’s spotted dangerous chemicals in a variety of widely used pharma and consumer products, to test medications amid surging concerns about generic drug quality and shortages. 

Under a multi-year agreement, Valisure will test dozens of drugs for dangerous chemicals and rate manufacturers’ quality to help the department weed out potentially substandard treatments, according to a statement from the Connecticut-based laboratory. The partnership is a cooperative research and development agreement to exchange information, and the Pentagon will not pay Valisure. 

Nine out of 10 drugs consumed by Americans are generic, low-cost copies of innovative medications whose patents have expired. Concerns about the generics industry — largely based in India and China — have exploded as the US encounters shortages affecting drugs such as life-saving cancer therapies made at a plant in India found to have major quality shortfalls. 
READ MORE

You may like these posts