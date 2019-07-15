BREITBART:

The 69-year-old man who attacked a Tacoma, Washington, ICE facility Saturday left behind a manifesto in which he urged leftists to ignore laws in order to arm themselves.

The Washington Post reports that the attacker, Willem Van Spronsen, “threw ‘lit objects’ at buildings and at cars in a parking lot, police said, causing a vehicle to go up in flames.” Four Tacoma Police officers engaged Spronsen, opening fire on him and ending his life. No ICE personnel were injured.

Spronsen left behind a manifesto which stressed he was using a gun that is highly regulated in Washington state, saying:

I am not affiliated with any organization, i have disaffiliated from any organizations who disagree with my choice of tactics. the semi automatic weapon i used was a cheap, home built unregistered “ghost” ar15, had six magazines.