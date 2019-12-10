NEW YORK POST:

A Taco Bell worker in Texas allegedly had a customer running for his safety — instead of the border — after threatening him with an 18-inch machete in a drive-thru lane.

Samuel Batiste Hemmit, 21, is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a man told Austin cops he swung the weapon at his truck as he ordered food Sunday, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

“Can you not hear?” the male customer replied to Hemmit after he asked the man what he wanted to order several times, according to an arrest affidavit.

“Why don’t you pull up and I will show you what I have for you,” Hemmit told the man after cursing him out, the customer told police.

Hemmit was waiting for the customer at the cashier window while holding a black machete and spewing expletives, the customer said.

The confrontation kept escalating until Hemmit swung at the customer’s truck, twice striking its driver-side mirror. Hemmit then stashed the machete in a dumpster after the man drove off, surveillance footage shows.