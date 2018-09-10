FOX NEWS:

While pro-Assad bombs fall around Idlib province – the last opposition stronghold in Syria’s long-running civil war – those trapped inside the city of the same name can only wait for the inevitable last battle, with nowhere left to hide.

“We are afraid of Assad bombing our homes, we are concerned about death – but after seven years we are used to this. Only now, there are no safe places left. There are no safe areas,” Suhaib Monzer Zakour, a 25-year-old media activist inside Idlib, told Fox News in a telephone interview.

“So for now, people here just try to live their lives. They go to work, they go shopping. We don’t know what will happen. But we would rather die than flee to the regime side. That is not an option for us.”

The latest escalation comes as residents of Idlib and many players in the international community, including President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, express new concerns about a Syrian attack on Idlib. And U.S officials believe Assad has already given his approval to the use of chlorine gas in Idlib, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Despite staunch denials from Damascus and Moscow, the UN has accused the Syrian regime of using chemical weapons against its own citizens more than two dozen times. In April, a chemical attack in Idlib’s Khan Sheikhoun left more than 80 civilians dead.