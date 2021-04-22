The New York Post:

A Syrian surface-to-air missile landed near Israel’s top-secret nuclear reactor on Thursday — triggering warning sirens in the Negev Desert and an Israeli strike on the country, according to reports.

The Israel Defense Forces failed in its attempt to intercept the missile using its air defense systems, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Israeli media later described the missile as an “errant” projectile, not a deliberate attack on the Jewish state.

An IDF spokesman identified the missile as an SA-5 fired against Israeli military aircraft — but which overflew its target and fell in the Dimona area, Reuters reported.

Syria claimed it fired the missile in response to what it claims was an Israeli air force bombing near Damascus, the Jerusalem Post reported.

A partial view of the Dimona nuclear power plant in the southern Israeli Negev desert.AFP via Getty Images

Israel frequently launches strikes against Syria to prevent Iranian entrenchment there as well as weapons shipments to Hezbollah in Lebanon, the news outlet reported.

Early reports from across Israel cited a loud explosion that the IDF later confirmed was the result of a Patriot defense system battery responding to the missile, according to the report.

“Due to a surface to air missile entering Israeli territory, air defense systems were activated,” an IDF statement said, adding that the military was still investigating the incident.

The IDF said that in response to the launch, it attacked several missile batteries in Syria, including the one that fired the projectile.

Syria’s state news agency said its air defenses intercepted the Israeli attack in the Damascus suburbs.

“Air defenses intercepted the rockets and downed most of them,” the agency said.

