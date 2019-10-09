FOX NEWS:

Syrian Kurdish forces were calling on their people Wednesday to move toward the border with Turkey and “carry out acts of resistance,” as reports emerged that the first Turkish troops have entered the country as part of a planned military assault.

Turkey has long threatened an attack on the Kurdish fighters in Syria, whom Ankara considers terrorists allied with a Kurdish insurgency within Turkey. A small group of Turkish forces entered northeastern Syria Wednesday morning near the towns of Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn, a Turkish official told Bloomberg.

“We call upon our people, of all ethnic groups, to move toward areas close to the border with Turkey to carry out acts of resistance during this sensitive historical time,” read a statement from the local civilian Kurdish authority known as the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria.