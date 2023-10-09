Sydney Jews Warned to Stay Home as pro-Hamas Protesters Claim the Streets

Members of the Jewish community in Sydney, Australia’s biggest city, were warned Monday to stay home and avoid being identified while supporters of the Palestinian terror group Hamas marched through the Central Business District to gather at the iconic Opera House.

Australian Jewish Association President David Adler told Sky News an email was sent to the Jewish community warning them to avoid the harbor front building and the center of the city.

“We’ve seen one or two Jewish people who turned up early, who have been taken away by police because they carried an Israeli flag,” Adler told Sky News host Andrew Bolt.

“An email went around to the Jewish community warning us to stay out of the city of Sydney tonight, to stay away from the Town Hall area, to stay away from the Opera House area.

“We would be at risk if we were identified as Jewish in Sydney.”

The Sydney rally, organised by the Palestine Action Group Sydney, is demanding Australia cut ties with Israel and urging supporters to “protest in solidarity with Palestine.”

It follows the unprecedented Hamas terrorist attack on Israel over the weekend that claimed hundreds of Israeli lives, as Breitbart News reported.

READ MORE