THE MIRROR:

A swordfish swimming to shallow waters to give birth was stoned to death by beachgoers, according to reports.

At first the bathers panicked as they thought it was a shark during the incident in Chalkida, Evia, Greece.

But when they realised it was a swordfish, people started to chase after it and throw objects at the animal, according to reports.

Video footage appears to show groups of people crowding around watching while others swim after the fish.

Objects appear to bounce off the fish as it tries to quickly swim away, appearing distressed.