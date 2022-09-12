As Switzerland takes drastic measures to reduce its gas use this winter – including fines and up to three years in prisonfor citizens who violate new regulations, a viral poster circulating on Swiss social media telling citizens to rat out neighbors heating their homes above 19C (66.2F) has raised eyebrows.

“Does the neighbor heat the apartment to over 19 degrees? Please inform us,” reads the poster currently circulating on messaging services such as Signal and Telegram, according to Swiss media.

According to Energy Department official, Simone Hug, the federal government has nothing to do with the poster.

“There are no such federal posters, nor do we call for people to be exposed,” said Hug, who added that the government is investigating who created the hoax.

Outlet ‘20 Minuten’ says it’s easy to conduct a google reverse image of the alleged poster, where it can be found on ‘freepik,’ which hosts over 25 million images, and lists the template as “blank billboard mockup.”

