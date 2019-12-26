NEW YORK POST:

The swimming cap of the 9-year-old girl who drowned along with her dad and brother at a Costa del Sol resort has been found inside the pool’s pump system – suggesting that the three family members were sucked to their deaths, according to a report.

The Christmas Eve tragedy at the Club La Costa World in Las Lagunas de Mijas near Málaga unfolded when the British girl got into difficulties while swimming in the pool with her 12-year-old sister.

Her 62-year-old father and 16-year-old brother tried to save her but also drowned after going under, officials have said.

Autopsies performed at Malaga’s Institute of Forensic Medicine have confirmed that the three drowned – but the exact circumstances of their deaths remain a mystery, according to the UK’s Sun.

During the post-mortem, investigators found no signs of external injuries, or evidence they had been poisoned, the news outlet reported.

The discovery of the swimming cap by police divers comes amid speculation that suction problems turned the pool into a death trap, according to local newspaper Diario Sur.