Sweet Justice: No Charges for California 7-Eleven Clerks Who Pounded Would-Be Robber  

The pair of 7-Eleven employees in California who recently thrashed and held down a suspect in their store are not in danger of facing charges. The workers took matters into their own hands when a man allegedly tried to steal cigarettes from behind the counter, Fox 11 reported Wednesday. However, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday the employees were not in trouble. In a statement, District Attorney Ron Freitas said, “The Stockton 7-11 Store Clerks are not & have never been, suspects of the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.” “Any Investigation going forward is to hold accountable the individual who threatened & attempted to rob them. We will have more information as it becomes available,” Freitas continued. Social media users were quick to offer their thoughts on the announcement, one person writing, “Good to hear. The public has spoken and they approve of the clerk’s actions. The public is tired of these criminals encouraged by lenient prosecution.” “Let’s keep it that way. The Sikh gentlemen that stopped this (probably career) criminal need an award. We are all sick of these crimes and the emboldened low life’s threatening the livelihood of retail owners,” another user replied.

