DAILY MAIL:

A$AP Rocky was today charged with assault in Sweden, despite President Trump’s personal plea to the Swedish Prime Minster requesting the rapper be released.

Rocky will remain in custody in Sweden until a trial on the assault charges, the date of which has been set for 30 July.

If found guilty he could face up to two years in prison.

It comes despite President Trump’s personal plea to the Swedish Prime Minster to release Rocky on bail, after Kanye West brought the rapper’s plight to Trump’s attention.

Footage of the fight showed the rapper, 30, and his entourage hurling a man to the ground and punching and kicking him on the floor.