Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson publicly denounced his country’s poor management of immigration this week in a landmark opinion piece for the Swedish daily newspaper Aftonbladet.

The article is just the latest sign of a political volte face in the Scandinavian country’s infamous immigration outlook, but one that makes sense with respect to Kristersson’s Moderate Party’s electoral pact with the right-wing Sweden Democrats, in place since 2022.

In an article titled “Three Things are Required to Put Sweden Back Together,” Kristersson lays out a radical reform to his nation’s immigration policies outlining his wish to see Swedish migration policy become the strictest in Europe.

While not denouncing immigration entirely, Kristersson stresses the need to update integration policies and clamp down on bogus asylum seekers clogging up the country. Kristersson also calls for new citizenship tests that prioritise knowledge of the Swedish language among new arrivals, in the hope of reducing the number of refugees excluded from Swedish society.

