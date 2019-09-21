BREITBART:

Police working in the notorious no-go Stockholm suburb of Rinkeby have decried the situation in the area, claiming criminals laugh at Swedish laws.

Hanif Azizi, a member of the regional police in Rinkeby, expressed his frustration with the situation in the suburb, which has become notorious for its riots and high levels of crime, Swedish broadcaster SVT reports.

He told the broadcaster: “If you have worked for a long time to prosecute people and see that there are no consequences, that the criminals even laugh at us. It is frustrating.”

Policing the area, which also has a high population of migrants and those with migration backgrounds, has been difficult for the local police officers in the past, with officers requiring to be driven to and from the Rinkeby police station due to safety concerns.