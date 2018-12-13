BREITBART:

Several Swedish NGOs in the heavily migrant-populated city of Malmö have claimed that more and more underage migrants are becoming prostitutes.

Mira Björkegren, from the NGO Ensamkommande Förbund Malmö (Unaccompanied Minors Federation of Malmö), said that minor migrants who are not receiving housing from the Swedish government are forced to become prostitutes to keep off the streets as Sweden’s winter temperatures begin to make it dangerous to stay outside overnight, broadcaster SVT reports.

“They see no other solution. They are extremely vulnerable and do not receive government support. They do not have accommodation, it starts to get cold and they need somewhere to sleep,” Björkegren said.

The prostitutes, who are mostly underage male migrants, engage in “survival sex,” often with clients who are much older than they are. According to Björkegren, many are simply offered a place to live in exchange for sex.

The Red Cross has also acknowledged the issue saying that it has largely come about due to changes in asylum laws that have allowed the minor migrants to stay in the country but without extensive government support.