The chairman of SKL, which represents Sweden’s municipalities and county councils, has warned the country could be facing a new migrant crisis due to so-called “family reunifications” — chain migration — saying the influx could rival 2015.

Anders Knape warned that the Swedish municipalities may not be able to handle the costs of so many new migrants taking residency in Sweden as part of the family reunification programme, and, according to a report in the newspaper Aftonbladet, said, “[Sweden is] facing the second wave of refugee reception, the family migration. As we don’t know how big it gets. It can be extremely powerful and mean that we are approaching the figures we experienced in 2015 and 2016.”

“Much of the family migration will end up, at least initially, in places that already have a strained situation,” Knape explained. Several municipalities in Sweden are already feeling the effects of mass migration, with some leaders, such as Urban Hansson Brusewitz, head of the National Institute of Economic Research (KI), saying that the local governments could be forced to raise taxes as a result.