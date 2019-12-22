MAILONLINE

Two Eritrean migrants, 30 and 32, found guilty of aggravated rape in Stockholm

Pair have been sentenced to five years in jail and a fine of £11,000 each

But judge ruled they will not be deported because they are military deserters

Eritrean deserters face arbitrary detention in ‘inhumane conditions’ and conscription ‘that amounts to forced labour’, according to the UN

A Swedish judge has refused to deport two Eritrean migrants convicted of aggravated rape because they are military deserters and will face punishment if they are sent back. The men, aged 30 and 32, were convicted in a Stockholm court this week of raping the woman for hours in an apartment in the city while threatening her with a knife. The pair were sentenced to five years in jail and ordered to pay the victim £11,000 each, and prosecutors also requested they be deported for a minimum of 15 years.

