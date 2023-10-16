SWEDEN’S VIOLENT IMMIGRANTS DESTROYING THE NATION

SWEDEN has become a gangland bloodbath plagued by executions, bomb attacks, and child soldiers rampaging the streets.

Innocent bystanders – including a 12-year-old girl – are being gunned down as a country that was once deemed peaceful and safe becomes a terrifying gangster paradise.

Sweden has grappled with gang violence for decades but the latest surge has been exceptional – fuelled by notorious druglords dubbed Kurdish Fox and The Greek.

Police have been placed on standby ready to prevent brutal murders and explosions – and the country’s leaders are preparing to deploy the military.

As the conflict between gangs bleeds out of the inner circles and onto the streets, blameless teens are found dead near their family homes after being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Human lives and family homes are being ripped to shreds amid the ongoing gang warfare, as the country chillingly reaches the highest level of children prosecuted for murder since 2019.

Now, officials are facing a major challenge as they attempt to restore their country to the peaceful destination it once was.

READ MORE