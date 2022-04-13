METRO UK:

Magdalena Andersson will reportedly apply to join Nato at a summit in Madrid scheduled for this June (Picture: Reuters)

Sweden is poised to join the Nato military alliance as early as this summer.

European countries which have remained outside the bloc have been weighing up overhauling their defence policies in response to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Leaders in Stockholm have made up their minds, according to reports in Swedish media, and will apply for membership in the coming months.

Prime minister Magdalena Andersson and other party leaders have decided their ‘goal is for Sweden to join NATO in June this year’, the SVD outlet reported.

It could pave the way for Finland, which borders Russia, to do the same, potentially teeing up a tense situation on the continent’s eastern flank.

