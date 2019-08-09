FOX NEWS:

A town in Sweden has implemented a $26 (SEK 250) begging permit for panhandlers who wish to operate in designated sections of town.

Eskilstuna on Aug. 1 started enforcing its rule that beggars must carry a three-month permit, or else face a fine of up to SEK 4,000, the equivalent of $419, according to The Guardian.

Those who wish to beg can apply for the permit online or at a local police station, and they are required to show identification in order to obtain the permit.

Those who wish to beg can apply for the permit online or at a local police station, and they are required to show identification in order to obtain the permit.