Police in Malmö have announced increased security measures around local police stations following a series of explosions in the Swedish city.

Filip Annas, press officer for Police Region South, announced the measures, saying that there would be an increase in the number of officers patrolling outside of police stations in the city, Swedish broadcaster SVT reports.

“The local police management made the assessment to strengthen the security at the police stations. Specifically, this means that more police officers will appear outside the city’s police stations,” Annas said, but would not divulge any details on how many police stations would see an increase in security and what areas of the city they were located.

“There is no set schedule, but this will apply until further notice. However, the public will not be affected by this, and they will only see more police officers in place,” Annas added.

The tightening of security comes just days after the city saw three explosions, two of which targetted residential areas in the notorious Rosengård no-go suburb and a nightclub closer to the centre of the city, all within 24 hours.