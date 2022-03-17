BREITBART:

Swedish farmers may be forced to reduce their harvests by as much as half due to a shortage of manure and fertilizers caused by the conflict in Ukraine and associated sanctions war.

Sweden, which is highly dependent on the import of manure since production all but ceased in the 2000s, could be facing major agricultural issues due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, as Sweden imports between 15 to 20 per cent of its manure from Russia.

Russia is also an important source of phosphorus and potassium, key ingredients in the production of fertilizers, and with sanctions and supply disruption some Swedish farmers fear harvests could be reduced by 50 per cent.

Farmer Andreas Lidén, who runs a farm in Västergötland that includes 500 hectares of grain production, spoke to the magazine Tidningen Naringslivet about manure and fertilizer costs, saying: “Normally I pay about 1.2 million [Swedish Kronor] a year, but this year that bill increased to two million. We can do it this year, but it can’t be higher than this. We are also struggling with sky-high diesel costs.”

Gas prices, which have also surged since the start of the Ukraine conflict, are also a factor in the production of manure and fertilizer, and while many farmers will be able to supplement their stocks of manure with manure from Western European countries like France or Norway, costs will be much higher.

READ MORE