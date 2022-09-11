Breitbart

A survey published this week has shown that the vast majority of “refugees” living in Sweden have vacationed in the country they fled from — though hardly any wish to ever return permanently. The survey, which was conducted by the polling firm Novus, claims that, around 85 per cent of people living in Sweden born overseas have gone on vacation to their home country — and that among people who are supposed to be refugees the number is around 79 per cent, despite the fact they are in Sweden in the first place because they were supposedly forced to flee said home country. The results also reveal that very few migrants ever wish to return to their home countries permanently, with just two per cent saying they planned to return in the future and only 16 per cent said they might consider it, the online newspaper Bulletin, which commissioned the survey, reports.

