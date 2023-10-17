SWAT team raids suburban Atlanta home to arrest four people who were running an ‘illegal strip club on the weekends’ – and had a HORSE on the property

A bizarre raid saw a SWAT team arrest four squatters running an illegal strip club out of a suburban Atlanta home – which allegedly had everything from dancers to horses on the property.

Neighbors were finally able to get authorities to come out to the home at 4951 Wewatta Street in South Fulton after complaining about the nightmare next door.

In addition to the illegal dancers, there were also noisy parties held at the house on weekends and car races, neighbors said.

‘They would get live horses. One day they had live horses,’ an unidentified neighbor said.

