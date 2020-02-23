The Sacramento Bee:

A swarm of 40,000 “very aggressive” bees attacked police and firefighters Friday afternoon, forcing the closure of a street in Pasadena, California, CNN reports.

A police officer and two firefighters were among five people sent to the hospital with multiple stings following the 4 p.m. incident, in which swarming bees filled an entire block on Colorado Boulevard, KTTV reported.

“We have firefighters who have been working here for many, many years, and they said this is by far the most bees they’ve seen at one location,” said Lisa Derderian, spokesperson for the Pasadena Fire Department, the Los Angeles Times reported.



