NEW YORK POST:

An out-of-control SUV driver smashed into a Chicagoland mall Friday and barreled around the shopping center — sending panicked people running for their lives.

The wild incident happened at the Woodfield Mall in the suburb of Schaumburg at around 2:30 p.m. local time, when the car rammed through the Sears storefront.

Video posted to Twitter shows the black Chevrolet Trailblazer recklessly driving through the first floor of the mall, crashing into kiosks as shoppers run for cover.

“Stop driving!” one shopper can be heard shouting in the clip.

Another man shouts, “Yo, this is not happening right now…What the f–k!” as the vehicle can be seen leaving a trail of destruction behind before a loud crash is heard.

“Oh my God,” the man says, repeating, “What the f–k.”

The SUV then reverses and continues driving as shoppers can be heard yelling.

“So this just happened at Woodfield. I’m safe. Jesus Christ,” the Twitter user who posted the video tweeted.

Authorities swarmed the scene, and the unidentified motorist was taken into custody.