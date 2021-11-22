NEW YORK POST:

A driver blew past police and drove into a crowd at a holiday parade in Wisconsin, injuring multiple people on Sunday, according to local reports and witnesses.

We are almost to Waukesha where a holiday parade abruptly ended in tragedy. More to come @fox6now https://t.co/n8PBpyE6G8 — Sam Kraemer (@SamKraemerTV) November 21, 2021

The incident happened during an annual parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin shortly after 4:40 p.m. local time.

A driver blew past police and drove into a crowd at a holiday parade in Wisconsin, injuring multiple people on Sunday, according to local reports and witnesses.

The incident happened during an annual parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin shortly after 4:40 p.m. local time.

More from the NY Post