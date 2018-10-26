CBS NEWS:

Emergency responders found a suspicious package addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, care of CNN, at a mail facility in Midtown Manhattan Friday morning.

Authorities shut down 52nd Street between 8th and 9th Avenues while the investigation is underway.

Numerous emergency vehicles could be seen on the street and people were being kept from the area.

Clapper served as Director of National Intelligence under President Barack Obama.

The discovery comes as investigators in Florida turned up another suspicious package targeting N.J. Sen. Cory Booker.

Both packages are similar to the previous packages targeting prominent Democrats.