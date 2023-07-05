A suspended Florida attorney, who allegedly stole $450,000 from his mother’s trust fund, is accused of murdering his lawyer father — after a bullet-riddled body was found outside his dad’s law office.

Brandon Labiner, 34, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder when a family member discovered a body near a parking garage behind the Monterey, a building complex that housed his father Paul Labiner’s law office, according to the Palm Beach Post.

The victim’s identity has not been released by police as the victim’s family invoked Marsy’s Law, which prevented the release of a name to the public.

The outlet, however, cited other media outlets and reports naming the victim as Paul Labiner.

Officials identified a person of interest who had barricaded himself in a building and only came out after a SWAT team and negotiator were called, the Boca Raton Police Department said in a statement.

